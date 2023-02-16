'LOTTO gang' members accused of running sex trafficking ring

article

Eight alleged gang members are being accused of trafficking four women and one girl.

Attorney General Chris Carr says they face charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, aggravated assault, and kidnapping.

What is the LOTTO gang accused of?

The AG’s office alleges the LOTTO gang conspired to recruit members and to engage in human trafficking for money to support their members. Those members would use the money to purchase weapons and other property.

The indictment includes 41 predicate and overt acts committed between Oct. 2021 and July 2022. It outlines how investigators say the gang kept the women under their control through violence and held them against their will by forcing them to have sex in exchange for money.

The indictment also states the gang used violence and intimidation to gain power and influence.

What is the LOTTO gang?

Investigators say Sean Aaron Curry, Sean Patrick Harvey and Eric Duane Johnson are leaders in the LOTTO gang. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

The AG says all eight members of the LOTTO gang were uncovered after a month-long investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section.

LOTTO stands for "Last One To Take Over" Gang or the 30% gang. Police say it is a hybrid criminal street gang with origins in both the Gangster Disciples and Crips national gangs.

Sean Aaron Curry, Sean Patrick Harvey and Eric Duane Johnson are said to be the leader of the gang.

The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units will be prosecuting the case jointly.

"Throughout our state, gangs are actively engaged in human trafficking as a primary means to make money, and we are using all available resources to fight back and protect our most vulnerable," said Carr. "By combining the strengths of our Human Trafficking and Gang Prosecution Units, we are working to ensure that those who lead, promote, and encourage this unlawful activity are vigorously pursued and held accountable for their actions. This indictment is just the latest outcome in our ongoing efforts to keep our children and our families safe as we seek to root out violent crime wherever it occurs."

Who is part of the LOTTO gang, according to investigators?

The following people have been arrested being accused of being part of the LOTTO gang:

Sean Aaron Curry, "Jaak," 33, of Gwinnett County, was charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, aggravated assault, kidnapping, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and making a false statement.

Sean Patrick Harvey, aka "Shootah," 35, of Gwinnett County, was charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, aggravated assault, kidnapping, violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Eric Duane Johnson, aka "EJ," 46, of DeKalb County, was charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Jadah Marie Henry, 20, of Gwinnett County, was charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Tyreek Raysheen Lee, aka "Reek," 26, of Monroe County, was charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Bobby Jamaine Downing, aka "Kahlil," 41, of DeKalb County, was charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Hilton Lance Dobbins, aka "Sporty," 33, of Fulton County, was charged with RICO, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, and violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Jayda Veronica Wilson, aka "Thump," 25, of Gwinnett County, was charged with RICO.

All eight were indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 8. Sean Curry was initially arrested and charged with trafficking a 25-year-old woman on Oct. 19, 2022, but has since been re-indicted on those new charges.

Wilson was arrested on Nov. 28, 2022.

The rest were arrested shortly after the warrants were issued on Nov. 11.

Each could face up to life in prison if convicted.

What is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act?

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, was developed to fight organized crime. It was enacted in 1970 after being signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

Federally, RICO was originally intended to be used to combat the Mafia. It draws from a list of 27 federal crimes and eight state crimes committed repeated over the course of a 10-year period. Those crimes can include fraud, theft, computer crimes, embezzlement, credit scams, investment schemes, human trafficking, illegal gambling, bribery, kidnapping, murder, money laundering, counterfeiting, and various drug charges.

The Justice Department has used RICO to dismantle multiple crime families, including the Gambions and also has helped to weed out corruption in several city police departments including those in Key West and Los Angeles. Prosecutors have also used RICO to try to dismantle several street gangs and helped in prosecuting businesses that break federal law.

Georgia’s RICO statutes are similar to the federal version , but are much broader in that the criminal "enterprise" does not have to be around as long. Georgia is one of only 33 states that has its own RICO statutes. However, in both state and federal laws, a pattern of criminal enterprise has to be established.

Recently, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office hired a RICO expert in its investigating potential efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election. The DA also used RICO to charge Young Thug, Gunna, and alleged YSL gang members.

Violating RICO carries a maximum of 20 years and a fine that is "greater of $25,000 or three times the amount of pecuniary gain."

Under RICO, victims impacted can seek civil recourse without the defendant being able to hide behind bankruptcy to skirt judgment or restitution.