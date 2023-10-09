Lost Corner Preserve embraces 'spirit' of Halloween with special events

There are centuries of history to explore at Lost Corner Preserve in Sandy Springs — and where there’s history, there are inevitably ghost stories, right?

The spookier side of the 24-acre Lost Corner Preserve will take center stage on Oct. 21 with a one-night-only "Ghost Hunting 101" program led by the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research. The three-hour program will begin with a short lecture on ghost-hunting and will continue with an exploration of the historic property, complete with investigative equipment. Will voices from the past be captured on recordings? Will fluctuations in electromagnetic fields be detected? There’s only one way to find out! Registration is $45 per person, and all money raised goes to the Friends of the Lost Corner Preserve — click here to sign up for the program.

Meanwhile, Georgia Author of the Year Ann Hite will visit Lost Corner Preserve on Oct. 24 to talk about her latest book, "Haints on Black Mountain." The short story collection — inspired by writing prompts provided by her readers — evokes spooky Southern folklore against a backdrop of the Appalachian Mountains, and follows her award-winning "Ghosts on Black Mountain" and other books set around Black Mountain. Hite will be at the Preserve from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and attendees may purchase a book for $20 (plus tax) and have it signed by the author. Click here for registration.

Both events are perfect opportunities to visit Lost Corner Preserve, located at the corner of Brandon Mill Road and Dalrymple Road in Sandy Springs. Once a working farm, the property now features walking trails, a community garden, a greenhouse, and a renovated cottage.

As you probably know, we always enjoy a bit of ghost hunting in the weeks leading up to Halloween — so, of course, we decided to spend a morning at Lost Corner Preserve to learn more about the property’s fascinating history and to do a little paranormal research. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning in this unique Sandy Springs oasis!