Atlanta organization strives to help youth make positive choices

By Brandolyn Hellams
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta area nonprofit helping families during COVID-19 pandemic

Positive American Youth was set up by Reec Swiney to help young people make better choices and find success.

ATLANTA - Years ago, Atlanta radio personality Reec Swiney founded a nonprofit to help children.

Its missing included an anti-bullying campaign, literacy, and fitness. After the pandemic started, the group added one more task: helping feed metro Atlanta children and their families.

Positive American Youth, also known as "P.A.Y USA," was established in 1997. Their goal is to help youth through entertainment, sports, education, and fundraising events.

Swiney says since the pandemic, they have been working overtime, not only to ensure that the youth are taken care of but also their families as well. 

"You might see thousands of cars with three to four people in the car," Swiney says. "We just try to make sure they get a nice amount of groceries. You know 50 to 100 pounds of groceries to help get them over the hump."

When Swiney was a teen, his father challenged him to make a difference. So he and a group of friends started Positive American Youth to help young people make better choices and find success.

"It's an organization where we try to teach them things through experiences and programs," he said. "Like basketball, fitness, anti-bullying, and literacy."

Swiney's work with the organization earned him an NAACP Award. He also has a series of children's books about anti-bullying and helps teach skills in media.

Click here to learn more about the organization or if you'd like to donate.

