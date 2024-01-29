Local favorite Cubanos ATL expands to downtown Roswell

It’s been about five months since our good pal Ozzy Llanes — founder and owner of Cuban coffee and sandwich shop Cubanos ATL — broke some big news on Good Day Atlanta.

"We’re in the middle of construction," Llanes told us during that August 2023 appearance, referring to an upcoming location in downtown Roswell. "It’s going to be a little bit of a different concept. We’re going to have a liquor license; you can sit down … we’re excited about that."

And this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got to share in that excitement, spending a few hours inside the new Roswell Cubanos ATL and enjoying authentic Cuban food, coffee, cocktails, and even dancing!

Cubanos ATL is now officially open in Roswell, taking over the space at 1007 Alpharetta Street, Suite 120, and giving Llanes and his team a chance to expand their menu and host special events. Llanes created Cubanos ATL back in 2020, starting his business out of a "tiny house" in Sandy Springs (which we featured in October of that year) and specializing in the food that he grew up eating.

"I came from Cuba when I was 13," says Llanes. "When I came up here, people just kept asking me, ‘Where can I get a good Cuban sandwich?’"

The Sandy Springs location was an immediate hit, and led to an expansion to Atlanta’s Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. While those earlier locations were built on a "grab-and-go" style concept, the Roswell location is Cubanos ATL’s first full-service restaurant.

"You have to take a chance," Llanes told us last year, when asked about the secrets of his success. "If you believe in something, if you have good products…just go for it."

Current hours at the new Roswell location are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, click here.