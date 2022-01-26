Employees of business shut down due to gun violence say management has ghosted them: ‘At least let us know’

Now-former employees of the popular Midtown restaurant Loca Luna said that management has not told them their services are no longer needed.

The restaurant abruptly closed after a shooting over the weekend sent people running for cover, as seen on ATL Uncensored. The building’s owner said it had terminated the lease.

LOCA LUNA HAS LEASE TERMINATED AFTER ATLANTA SHOOTING

Alejandro Andrade, who said he worked at Loca Luna as a server for about two years, said the way he found out he was no longer employed was on social media.

"At least let us know, hey you’re about to lose your job," Andrade said. "I was on Instagram and I saw the post where it says the Loca Luna shut down. No, nobody told me."

He said thankfully, he has another job he can rely on to pay the bills, but for a lot of the dozens of other workers – that was their primary source of income.

"Some of the kitchen ladies and staff in the kitchen are mad and upset," Andrade said. "They were there working for their kids."

Calls, texts, DMs, and emails from FOX 5 on Monday to Loca Luna management went unanswered. A message on their website said the closure is only temporary, but without a location, it’s not clear when or where it will reopen.

FIGHT LEADS TO GUNFIRE OUTSIDE LOCA LUNA IN MIDTOWN

This was at least the third shooting involving Loca Luna within the past year.

In October, a man died after being shot in that same parking lot.

The owners of the property, Halpern Enterprises, said the restaurant’s lease has been terminated.

"The safety and well-being of our patrons and tenants is our top priority," said Stacy Schuch, director of marketing for Halpern Enterprises. "Effective immediately, Halpern Enterprises has terminated the lease agreement with Loca Luna at Amsterdam Walk."

Andrade said he understands the position they were put in adding, "Maybe [they] did a good job and doing that. It’s not the first time there was a shooting, but, it’s crazy how people don’t know how to control themselves."

