Livsey family wins battle to keep 'The Promised Land'

After a significant amount of backlash, Gwinnett County has notified the Livsey family it has ended its push to take their property known as "The Promised Land".

"My matriarchs and patriarchs worked hard to purchase this land," said Doretha Livsey.

Livsey’s father-in-law, a share-cropper, bought the property located on Lee Road in Snellville in the 1920s.

"People everywhere…they come here to The Promised Land," said Livsey.

Her husband, Thomas, in the 1960s built small businesses and homes there. He helped turn, what used to be a plantation that enslaved his ancestors, into a thriving community for African Americans.

"Words are inadequate to express how important it is," said Livsey.

Livsey and her husband live right across from the property. Gwinnett County, earlier this month, informed the couple it would exercise eminent domain, pay them $700,000, and take the land for public purposes.

"Oh, now…this cannot happen," said Livsey.

The county wanted it for a museum and a park.

"I was ready to fight for it, OK," said Livsey.

The Livsey’s fought with the help of a collective uproar from their community. She received a letter dated April 20 from the county reading commissioners "terminated" their efforts to acquire the property.

"We won out. We won out," she said.

Livsey is gratified her family gets to keep the property generations toiled to build.

The Livsey family is celebrating their win to hold on to their legacy.

"I’m happy to say we were victorious," she said.

THE Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday tabled a vote on the property.

"No further actions will be taken in this regard," she said.

The Livseys get to hold on to their piece of The Promised Land.

FOX 5 asked for comment from the county, but did not get a response as of Wednesday evening.