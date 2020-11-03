List of Georgia polling locations open late on Election Day

The Georgia Secretary of State says they have not been seeing the issues that plagued voting back in June.

Despite that, some Georgia election precincts have been ordered to stay open past the scheduled 7 p.m. closure.

Here is the current list by county:

Cobb County

The Sope Creek 02 precinct, located at Sope Creek Elementary School at 3320 Paper Mill Road in Marietta, will stay open until 7:20 p.m.

DeKalb County

The Valley Brook precinct, located at Valley Brook Baptist Church, 1198 N. Valley Brook Road, Decatur, 30033, will stay open until 7:40 p.m.

Advertisement

The Gresham Road precinct, located at Obama Elementary School, 3132 Clifton Church Road SE, Atlanta, 30316, will remain open until 7:45 p.m.

Gwinnett County

Precinct 72, Ferguson Elementary School, located at 1755 Centerview Drive in Duluth, will be open until 7:30 p.m.

Spalding County

All polling locations will be open until 9 p.m.