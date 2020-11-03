Voting hours extended for 2 DeKalb County polling places

DeKalb Superior Court Judge Courtney L. Johnson has signed an order approving a petition by the Board of Registration and Elections to extend voting for two DeKalb County polling places that opened late this morning.

The Valley Brook precinct, located at Valley Brook Baptist Church, 1198 N. Valley Brook Road, Decatur, 30033, will stay open until 7:40 p.m.

The Gresham Road precinct, located at Obama Elementary School, 3132 Clifton Church Road SE, Atlanta, 30316, will remain open until 7:45 p.m.

This extension was requested, in an abundance of caution, to ensure that all electors at the locations have the required full 12 hours of voting, officials said.

Questions on this matter should be referred to the Registration and Elections office at 404-298-4020.