Franklin County jailer arrested for supplying inmate with alcohol and THC edibles

The Brief Emaleigh Smith, a Franklin County jailer, was arrested for supplying an inmate with alcohol, nicotine, and THC edibles. Smith faces charges including providing prohibited items to inmates and violation of oath by a public official; the investigation is ongoing. The GBI encourages anyone with information on drug activity to contact them through various channels, including phone and online submissions.



A Franklin County jailer was arrested last week after state drug agents say she admitted to repeatedly supplying an inmate with alcohol, nicotine, and THC edibles.

What we know:

Emaleigh Smith, 23, of Elberton, was taken into custody May 22 by agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. She faces charges of providing items prohibited for possession by inmates, crossing guard lines with intoxicants, and violation of oath by a public official.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office had requested the GBI investigate allegations that a jailer was delivering contraband to inmates. Agents identified Smith as the suspected jailer and found THC edibles and alcohol in her vehicle parked at the jail.

According to the GBI, Smith told investigators she had given alcohol, nicotine, or THC edibles to inmate Qwelon Johnson, 33, of Lavonia, on at least four occasions. Johnson is now facing additional charges of Possession of Prohibited Items by an Inmate and Possession of a Weapon by an Inmate.

Smith was booked into the Franklin County Jail and later released on bond.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and will be turned over to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to drug activity is asked to contact the GBI ARDEO at (706) 348-7410. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov, by phone at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or via the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

Big picture view:

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit covering 30 counties in North Georgia, including multiple sheriff’s offices, local police departments, the Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, Department of Community Supervision, and the GBI.