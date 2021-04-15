Lime holds ride safety event, says it hopes to return to Atlanta this year

article

One of the leading electric school and bike rental companies is looking to come back to the city of Atlanta this year.

Lime pulled its products from Atlanta’s streets after a number of scooter accidents and deaths in early 2020.

Thursday, the company hosted a First Ride Safety Event at Lee and White streets’ West End mural.

Company officials showed off the latest generation hardware and said, if they are chosen to return to Atlanta, they plan to handle things differently.

"We want to encourage helmet use and we want to find partners, community partners in which we can give everybody...scooter training and helmet distribution but with education. So, it is one thing to say that we're, you know, to drive or ride safely, but it is another to show people how to ride," said Lisette Garcia, Lime.

Lime plans to host a series of events highlighting its focus on safe riding and access to transportation for all Atlantans.

