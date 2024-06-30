2 missing Liberty County firefighters found dead in Tennessee

article

Two Liberty County firefighters reported missing just days ago have been found dead in Tennessee.

The Hinesville Police Department reported the discovery Sunday evening.

Tennessee authorities in Cocke County found the bodies of Raegan Anderson, Chandler Kuhbander as well as Anderson's missing vehicle.

The police said no further details were available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Anderson and Kuhbander families during this incredibly difficult time," a spokesperson for the department said.

The Cocke County Sheriff's Office said their bodies would be sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of manner of death.

Who are Raegan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander?

Anderson and Kuhbander were identified as two Liberty County firefighters employed by the Huntsville Fire Department. Liberty County is located below Savannah.

Huntsville police said the two were driving a black 2017 Ford Focus with a firefighter logo on the license plate. That car was found near their bodies.

Raegan Anderson's vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Focus (Credit: Hinesville Police Department)

Soon after they were reported missing, Kuhbander's mother posted on social media that she did not believe her son left with Anderson willingly. She said Anderson was a danger to herself and that her son was probably trying to help her.

Kuhbander and Anderson reportedly dated for several years, but were no longer a couple, according to his mother.

