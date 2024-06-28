2 firefighters missing from Liberty County, police issue BOLO

article

Two Liberty County firefighters are missing and the Hinesville Police Department has issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout).

The firefighters are employed by the Huntsville Fire Department, according to Hinesville PD.

Raegan Anderson was last seen at Liberty County Fire Services Station #1 in Midway on June 25. Police believe she may be with Chandler Kuhbander, who has also been reported missing.

They may be in a black 2017 Ford Focus. The license plate number is GEX655, and it has a firefighter logo on it.

Kuhbander's mother posted on social media that her son did not leave with Anderson willingly and Anderson is supposedly a danger to herself. She later said that Anderson is not a bad person but has issues and her son is probably trying to help her. Kuhbander and Anderson reportedly dated for several years, but are no longer a couple, according to his mother.

Their last known location was Crosby, Tennessee. They are possibly headed to the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.

Anyone who has seen them should reach out to Hinesville Police Department.

Liberty County is located below Savannah.