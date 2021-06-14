Teenagers charged in Lenox Square Mall security guard shooting

Atlanta police have arrested two 15-year-olds in the shooting of a security guard who was held at gunpoint at Lenox Square Mall Sunday night.

The mall had just closed at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when police say the two teenagers attempted to enter the building near the entrance to the Apple Store.

Witnesses tell FOX 5 the shooters were wearing masks, with one holding a pistol and the other yelling for people to put their hands up.

Not long after, officials say they shot the guard, described as a man in his early 40's, in the torso.

Within seconds, dozens of officers descended on the area to search for the fleeing suspects.

"We were able to render aid from the security guard and get information from the witnesses, which ultimately led us to the direction and location where the suspects fled to," APD Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said.

Police set up a grid search that led them to the nearby Westin Hotel, where they say a 15-year-old boy and a girl of the same age were taken into custody.

Both teenagers have been charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Their identities have not been released at this time.

According to officials, the security guard was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators credit the department's new summer crime-fighting plan for helping them make the arrests.

