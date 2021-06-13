Security guard shot at Lenox Square Mall, two suspects in police custody

Atlanta police are investigating after a security guard was held at gunpoint and then shot during a robbery attempt at Lenox Square Mall Sunday night.

According to witnesses, around 8:30 p.m. two masked gunmen appeared to attempt to enter the mall after it was closed.

One suspect took off and ran across the street into the Westin reception area, a hotel employee said.

Investigators say two suspects were taken into custody Sunday.

The front of the Apple store at Lenox Square was damaged during the incident.

According to officials, the security guard was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

An investigation continues.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

_____

Advertisement

This story is breaking. Watch Good Day Atlanta for updates.