Lemon from 1739 sold for almost $1,800 at auction

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:37 AM EST until THU 2:42 AM EST, Meriwether County
16
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:49 PM EST until WED 8:48 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:49 PM EST until FRI 3:21 PM EST, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:07 PM EST until THU 3:24 PM EST, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:58 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:09 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Coweta County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Fayette County, Spalding County, Upson County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 PM EST until TUE 7:51 PM EST, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Advisory
from MON 7:00 PM EST until TUE 4:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Lemon from 1739 sold for almost $1,800 at auction

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Unusual
Fox TV Stations
bb25abe4- article

FILE - Nearly 300-year-old lemon found inside a cabinet that was auctioned off.

When life gives you lemons, be sure to stow one away for the next hundred years because it could end up making you over $1,000. 

A nearly 300-year-old lemon was up for auctionon Jan. 16 by Brettells Auctioneers & Valuers in Newport, England, and the ancient fruit fetched a price of nearly $1,800. 

The auction house originally found the 18th-century citrus from 1739 hidden away in a 19th-century cabinet. The cabinet went up for auction, too, but only sold for around $40. 

"We thought we’d have a bit of fun and put [the lemon] in the auction with an estimate of £40-£60," auctioneer David Brettell said, according to the Sun. Sixty British pounds sterling is equal to roughly 76 U.S. dollars. 

Image 1 of 7

FILE - Nearly 300-year-old lemon found inside a cabinet that was auctioned off.  (Brettels Auctioneers and Valuers)

The fruit is a deep-brown color, but remarkably intact. It was carved with the words: "Given by Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4 1739 to Miss E Baxter." 

The lemon may have been brought to England as a romantic gift from India, the Sun reported. 

British media described that there was a "bidding war" that drove the final price of the ancient fruit to £1,400, which is just shy of $1,800. 

It is highly unusual for food to survive three centuries. Brettell was quoted as saying, "You'll never see an object like this at auction again." 

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.