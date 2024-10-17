Leilani Simon murder trial day 4: Prosecution paints picture of abuse for toddler Quinton

article

The Brief Leilani Simon stands trial for crimes including malice murder and felony murder linked to the 2022 death of her son, Quinton. Testimony revealed drug use, troubling texts, and witness accounts that suggested potential child abuse. Suspicions arose when Leilani Simon reportedly failed to retrieve Orajel from a coworker on the morning her son went missing. Medical professionals testified, indicating Quinton's heart murmur did not cause his death and no abuse was suspected by his pediatrician. Witness accounts described Leilani Simon's regret over not aborting Quinton and instances of her pushing and cursing at her children.



Thursday was day 4 of the trial of Leilani Simon, the Georgia mother accused of killing her toddler son Quinton and discarding his remains, which were eventually found in a landfill.

Leilani Simon murder trial day 3 recap: Youngkin's cross-examination

The fourth day of Leilani Simon’s murder trial on Thursday revealed testimony touching on drug use, troubling text messages, and witness accounts of potential child abuse.

The day began with the defense’s cross-examination of Simon’s ex-boyfriend, Danny Youngkin. Defense attorney Martin Hilliard questioned Youngkin about his history with alcohol and drug use. The court reviewed text messages exchanged between Youngkin and Simon, including one from Sept. 30, days before the disappearance of Simon’s son, Quinton. Youngkin read aloud, "Like I’m always supposed to deal with your asshole moves and the mean a** kids when you get mad and dip and take s*** from me." When Hilliard probed further about the term "s***," Youngkin clarified, "Money, drugs," confirming he referred to "all three" of Simon’s children as the "mean a** kids."

Following Youngkin’s testimony, David Mullen, his former boss, briefly took the stand, followed by Melissa "Missy" Bray, Simon’s former co-worker. Bray testified that Simon had told her she left home the morning her son was reported missing to retrieve Orajel from a friend. However, Bray claimed Simon never came to get the medication from her.

Leilani Simon (Chattham County Sheriff's Office)

Dr. Amanda Puentes, Quinton’s last pediatrician, was the next to testify, stating she had no reason to suspect abuse. Dr. Kenneth Burch, a pediatric cardiologist, also testified, discussing his evaluation of Quinton’s heart murmur. He stated that the defect could not have caused the child’s death.

Simon’s brother, Paul Simon, described frequent arguments between his sister and Youngkin. He also recalled Simon asking him for cigarillos on the night of Oct. 4. Despite the tense relationship, Paul noted that Quinton seemed to like Youngkin, who had accepted the responsibility of caring for the children despite feeling overwhelmed.

Testimony from Melanie Boling, Simon’s former neighbor, painted a disturbing picture. Boling described frequent communications with Simon during her pregnancy and claimed Simon expressed regret over not aborting Quinton. She also recalled Simon cursing at the children, referring to Quinton as a "bastard child." The defense questioned Boling on her marijuana use and her claim that she communicated with Quinton’s spirit before his remains were found.

After a short recess, the state called Talea McCarta, a local 10th grader who lived near Simon. Talea recounted witnessing Simon push Quinton down, causing him to fall, and detailed an incident where Simon pushed Quinton into a pool without floaties. She also remembered Quinton falling down the stairs and spending extended periods at her home without Simon checking on him. Talea says she never reported the incidents.

Leilani Simon maintains her innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Leilani Simon murder trial day 3 recap: Ex-boyfriend takes stand

Day three of the Leilani Simon murder trial on Wednesday focused on her then-boyfriend, Danny Youngkin, as a key witness. Prosecutors argued that Simon’s relationship with Youngkin was her top priority at the time of her son Quinton’s disappearance on Oct. 5, 2022.

Youngkin, who lived with Simon when the toddler went missing, admitted during his testimony that he did not check on Quinton the morning Simon reported the child missing. The state alleges that Quinton was not in his bed that morning, claiming Simon killed him overnight. Youngkin expressed regret over not checking on the child that day.

Earlier in the proceedings, video evidence showed Simon telling FBI agents that Youngkin claimed to have seen Quinton that morning. However, FBI agent Bridget Brock disputed Simon’s account, asserting that Youngkin could not confirm he saw the toddler in the crib despite Simon’s insistence.

Brock also highlighted further inconsistencies in Simon’s statements. Surveillance footage revealed Simon’s vehicle stopping at the dumpsters where Quinton’s body was allegedly discarded. This contradicted Simon’s claim that she had stopped at a nearby Chevron gas station.

Additionally, FBI forensic anthropologist Dr. Angi Christensen testified that the remains found in October 2022 belonged to a one- to two-year-old child who had suffered trauma before death.

Leilani Simon murder trial day 2 recap: Quinton's home life explored

The second day of Leilani Simon’s murder trial on Tuesday saw extensive testimony from law enforcement officials as prosecutors built their case against the accused.

Detective Marian Lemons, formerly with the Chatham County Police Department, provided crucial details about the early stages of the investigation. Lemons testified about her observations at Simon’s home, describing a strong smell of vomit emanating from Quinton’s playpen and stained bedding. She also noted the absence of any blood evidence at the scene.

The prosecution emphasized the investigative procedures used in the case, including the involvement of the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team. Lemons stated that the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit developed detailed questionnaires for neighborhood canvassing, which she said were instrumental in generating leads such as potential vehicle sightings and camera footage. Investigators canvassed both Simon’s residence and a nearby mobile home park using these methods.

Quinton Simon (Chatham County Police Department)

Special Agent Brad Snyder from the FBI testified about the involvement of Team Adam, a group of retired law enforcement volunteers from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Snyder explained that two landfill experts from the team utilized data to identify a specific area in a local landfill where Quinton’s remains were likely located, significantly narrowing the search area.

Testimony also revealed inconsistencies in Simon’s account of events on the day of Quinton’s disappearance. Initially, Simon claimed she visited a Chevron gas station to purchase Orajel for her tooth pain. However, she later admitted to meeting a drug dealer to settle a $20 debt. Investigators presented phone data showing messages about buying Percocet pills in the days leading up to Quinton’s death, which Simon asserted were for a friend.

In another piece of evidence, Simon admitted to law enforcement during a cigarette break that she experienced sudden, uncontrollable bouts of anger, stating that she could "snap" without realizing it. Prosecutors referenced this admission in court to highlight her behavioral tendencies and raise questions about her potential involvement in her son’s death.

Leilani Simon murder trial day 1 recap: Opening arguments

Monday began with opening statements and testimony from law enforcement officers. The prosecution, led by Assistant District Attorney Tim Dean, presented multiple law enforcement witnesses. Cpl. Cody Jepsen of the Chatham County Police Department, one of the first responders on the scene when Quinton was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, testified about his efforts. Jepsen stated that he searched the Simon residence twice and found no sign of Quinton. He also participated in searches of nearby wooded areas but, again, found nothing. His body-worn camera footage, introduced as evidence, showed his interactions with Simon as she described the clothing Quinton was last seen wearing—a Sesame Street pajama top and red or black gym shorts.

Detective Shawn Wilkins, who conducted the initial interview with Simon, testified that Simon claimed she last saw Quinton before going to bed around midnight on Oct. 4. She said she woke up the next morning around 9 a.m. to find her son missing and the front door of the house open. Wilkins confirmed that Simon’s statement matched what she told other officers at the scene. A recorded interview with Simon was played in court as part of his testimony.

A significant piece of evidence came from Detective Kiana Robins, who utilized the Flock camera system that scans license plates across Chatham County. Robins testified that a search for Simon’s vehicle tag showed multiple hits between the late night of Oct. 4 and early morning of Oct. 5, indicating the vehicle had been driven during those hours. She shared this information with Lt. Eugene Foster, the on-scene commander. Foster testified that when he confronted Simon with the Flock camera data, she initially denied leaving the house. However, after further questioning, she admitted to driving to a nearby convenience store to purchase Orajel for tooth pain.

The prosecution also presented testimony regarding the extensive search efforts for Quinton’s remains. Lt. Foster, who oversaw the search, described the painstaking process of sifting through tons of compacted garbage at a local landfill. He noted that the search involved 20 to 30 officers daily over several weeks, with the area kept under 24/7 security to prevent contamination. Eventually, Quinton’s remains were found, severely damaged by the landfill’s compaction process.

Simon's defense team, led by attorney Robert Persse, argued that the state’s case lacks concrete evidence and is based on speculation, asserting that there is no proof Simon intentionally killed her son.