Leilani Simon murder trial day 2: FBI agents outline search for Quinton

The Brief Detective Marian Lemons testified about her observations at Leilani Simon's home, citing a strong vomit odor in Quinton's playpen and stained bedding but no blood evidence. The FBI's CARD team and a behavioral analysis unit contributed to the investigation, creating detailed questionnaires for neighborhood canvassing which led to potential investigative leads. Team Adam provided landfill experts who used data to locate a probable area in a landfill for Quinton's remains, streamlining the search. Leilani Simon's narrative of the day Quinton disappeared shifted from buying Orajel at a Chevron station to meeting a drug dealer, with phone evidence indicating possible drug purchases for Percocet. Simon's own admissions about her anger management issues were highlighted in court, questioning her temperament and possible involvement in Quinton's death.



The second day of Leilani Simon’s murder trial continued on Wednesday, with extensive testimony from law enforcement officials and further insights into the investigation surrounding the death of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon, in 2022.

Leilani Simon, charged with malice murder, felony murder, and concealing a death, is accused of killing Quinton and discarding his body, eventually ending up in a landfill. Detective Marian Lemons, a former detective with the Chatham County Police Department, provided crucial details of the investigation during her testimony. Lemons described her early observations at Simon’s home, including a strong smell of vomit from Quinton’s playpen, stained bedding, and the absence of blood evidence at the scene.

Prosecutors also introduced testimony about investigative procedures, including the use of the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment (CARD) team. The FBI’s behavioral analysis unit was involved in crafting detailed questionnaires to aid in the neighborhood canvassing, which Lemons said helped generate investigative leads, such as potential sightings of vehicles or camera footage. These best practices were crucial in the early stages of the search, with both Simon’s residence and a nearby mobile home park being canvassed.

Special Agent Brad Snyder from the FBI testified about the role of Team Adam, a group of retired law enforcement volunteers from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Two landfill experts from the group assisted in the investigation by using data to identify a specific area within a local landfill where Quinton's remains were likely located, significantly narrowing the search area.

Testimony also provided details of changes in Simon’s account of events on the day of Quinton’s disappearance." Initially, Simon stated she went to a Chevron gas station to get Orajel for her tooth pain but later admitted to meeting a drug dealer to settle a $20 debt. According to the transcript, investigators confronted Simon with phone data showing messages about purchasing Percocet pills in the days leading up to Quinton’s death, which Simon claimed were for a friend.

Quinton Simon (Chatham County Police Department)

During a cigarette break with law enforcement, Simon admitted to experiencing sudden and uncontrollable bouts of anger, explaining how she could "snap" without realizing it. Simon's admissions about her anger issues were later referenced in court to highlight her behavioral tendencies, raising questions about her temperament and potential role in Quinton’s death.

Prosecutors plan to continue presenting evidence, including the final moments captured on security footage and additional testimony from law enforcement.

Simon maintains her innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.

The trial will resume Thursday, with more testimony expected from law enforcement and FBI agents.

Leilani Simon murder trial day 1 recap

On Monday, the trial began with opening statements and testimony from law enforcement. Prosecutors called officers who were among the first responders when Quinton was reported missing. Cpl. Cody Jepsen testified about searching the Simon residence and surrounding areas with no sign of the child, while bodycam footage showed Simon describing Quinton’s last known clothing.

Detective Shawn Wilkins recalled Simon's initial account, stating she last saw Quinton before going to bed and woke up the next morning to find him missing, with the front door open.

Another key testimony came from Detective Kiana Robins, who used the Flock camera system to track Simon’s vehicle. Despite Simon initially denying she left home, Robins' data showed her car out on the night of Oct. 4, and Simon later admitted to going to a store. Lt. Eugene Foster, who led the search, described the intensive efforts to find Quinton’s remains in a landfill, where they were eventually discovered, damaged by the garbage compactor.

Simon's defense argued the state lacks concrete evidence proving she intentionally killed her son.