'LEGO Masters' judges talk blockbuster third season

Last week’s "LEGO Masters" season premiere was literally "out of this world," with NASA astronauts showing up as special guests. And the fun continues tonight in an all-new episode, as actor Chris Pratt helps present a Jurassic-sized challenge to the contestants!

So far, the show seems to be following through on its promise of being bigger and bolder – and we recently caught up with judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard to get their thoughts on the blockbuster season, which was filmed here in Georgia. Click the video player in this article to check out our interview!

And, of course, don’t miss "LEGO Masters" every Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta!