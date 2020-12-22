Legislators request investigation, audit of GDOL over unpaid unemployment claims

article

Georgia lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the Department of Labor (GDOL) over a backlog of filed unemployment claims that have not been paid out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus (GHDC) Subcommittee on COVID-19 submitted a letter to Attorney General Christopher Carr to request an investigation and audit into "the GDOL's inability to process and pay Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits claims in a timely manner."

The legislators say they are concerned that thousands of claims have not been paid to date and have received reports that some Georgians have waited more than six months to receive UI benefit payments.

In the letter, lawmakers request an audit of GDOL’s processing and payment system based on the department’s adherence to federal regulation to pay claims in a timely manner. Lawmakers also request a separate investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to further investigate fraud and irregularity allegations.

The subcommittee previously requested Governor Brian Kemp to intervene, and its congressional delegation has submitted a letter to GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler.

