Lead exposure in Georgia children: Some cases linked to applesauce recall

Nine children have now tested positive for elevated levels of lead. Seven cases have since been linked to recalled applesauce pouches marketed for children, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health

Health officials cannot definitively say for sure if applesauce is the reason for the elevated levels of lead in two other case, but they are investigating any potential source.

GDPH officials say lead was found in Wanabana apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches; Schnucks cinnamon applesauce pouches; and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

Health officials now believe the lead poisoning is linked to eating those recalled products and ruled out most other sources.

Dr. Jayne Morgan, Executive Director of Health and Community Education at Piedmont Healthcare, says children are especially vulnerable. "About one in 40 children between the ages of one and five still suffer from lead poisoning. It’s incredibly dangerous," Dr. Morgan said. "Their bodies are growing, and their nervous systems are growing at a really rapid rate really early in child development, and therefore, they are more likely to have that greater degree of susceptibility and absorb more of the lead into their system."

The symptoms can include fatigue, irritability, or abdominal pain. The effects can last a lifetime. "Developmental delays, or behavioral disturbances, or learning disturbances that may take a while before they appear," Morgan said.