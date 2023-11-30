8 Georgia kids found with elevated lead levels; may be tied to applesauce recall

Eight children tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The Georgia Department of Public Health says the cases are linked to recalled applesauce pouches marketed for children. Health officials cannot definitively say for sure if applesauce is the reason for the elevated levels of lead, but they are investigating any potential source.

Nicole Johnson, a mother, worries about even the remote possibility of lead seeping into her son Croy’s food. "He loves applesauce," Johnson said. "Just to know the simple fact that lead could be inside it is scary."

Eight children in Georgia recently tested positive for elevated levels of lead. The state department of health is now investigating if those cases may be linked to lead found in Wanabana apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches; Schnucks cinnamon applesauce pouches; and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

"I’m going to be more mindful when I’m purchasing and what I get him just to make sure he’s safe at all times," Johnson said.

Health officials have not confirmed the lead poisoning is linked to eating those recalled products, but they say no other source has been identified.

Dr. Jayne Morgan, Executive Director of Health and Community Education at Piedmont Healthcare, says children are especially vulnerable. "About one in 40 children between the ages of one and five still suffer from lead poisoning. It’s incredibly dangerous," Dr. Morgan said. "Their bodies are growing, and their nervous systems are growing at a really rapid rate really early in child development, and therefore, they are more likely to have that greater degree of susceptibility and absorb more of the lead into their system."

The symptoms can include fatigue, irritability, or abdominal pain. The effects can last a lifetime. "Developmental delays, or behavioral disturbances, or learning disturbances that may take a while before they appear," Morgan said.

Officials say it’s inspecting the homes of children with elevated levels of lead. They’re looking at paint, soil, even toys.