Lawsuit settlement reached over EpiPen prices

A drug distributor agrees to settle a $264 million class-action lawsuit over skyrocketing EpiPen prices. The auto-injectors filled with epinephrine are used to treat extreme allergic reactions.

EpiPens are lifesavers for people allergic to food, drugs, insects, and more. But over the years prices jumped so high that families were forced to used expired medicine.

A lawsuit claimed that prices went up more than 500 percent. The increase was not because of rising costs to make the drug epinephrine, which as been around for a century and costs little to make, but because healthcare providers and consumers claimed it was greed that drove up prices.

Viatris, once called Mylan, announced it would settle a class-action lawsuit for $264 million. It’s awaiting a judge’s approval.

LAWSUIT CLAIMS

Prices rose 17 times

Cost of two-pack of EpiPens went from $90.28 to $608.62.

Jump of 574 percent rang alarms

Another part of the suit with Pfizer and its subsidiaries was settled last year for $345 million. All involved claim no wrongdoing but say it’s best for shareholders to settle this.

This is simply about costs and not about a recall. The integrity of the medicine has never been in question.

If you believe you might be owed a refund, these links will take you to important information:

