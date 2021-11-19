Lawsuit filed in suspected child molestation case at Atlanta summer camp

article

The family of a child who was allegedly sexually abused at a church summer camp is taking legal action.

The lawsuit filed Friday against the West End Family Life and Community Center claims an employee of the "repeatedly raped and sexually abused" the child "[a]pproximately, if not precisely, for numerous weeks throughout June to July 2018 during the Bible Camp … in a classroom located inside Defendants WEFLCC and/or SACA's community center during camp hours." The suit allege that other adult defendants employed by the defendants to operate the camp "knew or should have known" about the perpetrator's behavior and the potential to victimize other minors attending the camp.

"If you were to close your eyes and try to imagine a worse scenario than this one, I am not sure you could do it," attorney Parker Miller said. "As a parent, I am appalled by what we believe took place here, and frankly, I cannot comprehend what this poor child and her family have been through."

"This brave, young child dared to speak out, and we will stand beside this family," attorney Anita Lamar said. "We will help her find answers and work to hold accountable all the adults who failed this child. This situation is unimaginable, and we hope our efforts will encourage other victims to come forward."

In March, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a camp counselor accused of sexually abusing several young children. The name of the suspect was withheld to protect the identities of the victims. Sgt. Felicia Claxton, who heads the APD SVU, said the suspect worked as a camp counselor at the West End Family Life and Community Center Camp, also known as the West End Center Camp, during the summers of 2016, 2017, and 2018. The camp ran during the months of May, June, and July. The sergeant said the children who attended the camp were between the ages of 5 and 11.

Sgt. Claxton said all of the victims were under the age of 12. The initial victim told her grandmother that the assault happened in June and July of 2018 when she was just 9 years old. That grandmother then reported the crime to the police in February. The SVU has been working on the case since and were seeking out any possible additional victims.

The center, located in the 1100 block of Donnelly Ave SW, is affiliated with the adjacent Atlanta West End Seventh-day Adventist Church, located off of Lawson Street SW.

"Ultimately, we believe the defendants negligently failed to operate this camp in a safe manner and protect this child from an extremely dangerous situation," Miller said. "Considering this camp took place in conjunction with a religious institution, it is the last place a parent would suspect a dangerous sexual predator to be. Unfortunately, not only was that the case here, but that predator was allowed to remain at this camp and terrorize this child for weeks with no oversight or supervision. We seek complete accountability for the physical injuries and trauma that will likely haunt this child and her family for the rest of their lives."

The suspect has been charged with several felonies including child molestation, sexual battery on a minor, and cruelty to children.

