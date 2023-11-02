Shooting at southeast Atlanta gas station brings back painful memories for family

Carletta Ford says a deadly shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station has brought back painful memories over a similar murder in the same area about a year-and-a-half ago.

George Zachary Andrews, 38, was gunned down at the Texaco gas station located in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue SE near McDonough Boulevard SE in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. He died after being rushed to an area hospital.

Video shows the violent scene. It is one of about eight shootings, some of which were deadly, over the last 18 months in and around that scene.

Ford says her aunt, 63-year-old Lashunder 'Sheree' Edge, was one of those. She was shot and killed in March 2022.

"It brought back so many feelings like anger. It just started all over for me," Carletta Ford said.

At least 8 shootings have happened near the corner of Lakewood Avenue and Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta in the last 18 months. (FOX 5)

Ford’s emotions are still fresh as she hasn’t received closure yet for murder of the woman who was like a mother to her.

"It was like I relived last year of March 1st, getting a phone call that my aunt was murdered during a drive-by, while going to cash in a winning lottery ticket," Ford said.

It was more than just a tragic end to a dear member of Ford’s family, but also a beloved member of the community.

"When it happened, everybody, everybody from the neighborhood showed up, and it just showed the type of person that she was," Ford said.

She says she is sadly no stranger to violence. In fact, it was one of the things that bonded her closer to her aunt.

"My mother was murdered in '98 from gun violence. I was 11-years-old, so my aunt was the mother for me. She was the grandmother to my kids," Ford said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Lashunder 'Sheree' Edge (Supplied)

The gas station and nearby area is not a stranger to crime.

Video from August 20, show the scene after an innocent woman was shot. Police say she was caught in the crossfires as two people were arguing.

Weeks before, a double shooting sent to people to the hospital after a house party.

Another incident was on March 29, 2022, where a car crashed after a man was shot and killed while behind the wheel on Lakewood Avenue. Several cars and a home were damaged.

A sign asks people to "Please put the guns away" after a deadly shooting. (Supplied)

As the search continues for who shot and killed Lashunder Edge, the family of Lashunder 'Sheree' Edge wants peace in the community, something they've longed for so long.

"It's everywhere. I know it's everywhere, not just there, but put the guns down," Ford said.

Many of these cases still have no arrest in connection. Contact Atlanta Police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta with any information. Tipster can remain anonymous.