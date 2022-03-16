Police ask for help identifying suspects' cars in deadly shooting

Police are hunting for leads in a drive-by shooting that left an innocent 64-year-old woman dead.

Police said 64-year-old Lashunder Edge died on March 1 in her home at 1683 Lakewood Avenue when several suspects in an Acura SUV and gray sedan fired shots.

Edge was rushed to a hospital where she died. Police said she wasn't the intended target.

Police shared videos of the cars. Police have the SUV and have processed it for evidence.

Police believe someone knows who committed the crime.

"We're asking the public come forward and provide our office with any information that you might have so we can take that information to do what our office does and move that case forward," Homicide Investigator Ralph Woolfolk said.

