Police investigate deadly shooting hours after another on same street

Police have launched a death investigation linked to a Sunday evening shooting on Lakewood Avenue in South Atlanta, less than 20 hours after someone was fatally shot on the same street on Sunday morning.

Police received a call of person shot and went to the scene at around 10 p.m.

Officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound at 1420 Lakewood Avenue.

Police said the man killed had been involved in an argument that escalated violently.

Detectives have identified all involved parties, police said, but did not release names or potential charges. Police are still investigating what led to this incident.

The shooting investigation was about 18 hours after an investigation at 1657 Lakewood Avenue. Officers also found man with a gunshot wound at that crime scene. Police said the victim was later pronounced dead.

There is no indication the shootings are linked.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____