Police investigate fatal shooting in South Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police said Sunday a person suffering from a gunshot wound died in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Department officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to 1657 Lakewood Avenue.
Officers found a man with a wound, who was later pronounced dead on-scene.
Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.
