Police investigate fatal shooting in South Atlanta

Police said Sunday a person suffering from a gunshot wound died in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood in Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to 1657 Lakewood Avenue.

Officers found a man with a wound, who was later pronounced dead on-scene.

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____