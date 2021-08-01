Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate fatal shooting in South Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police said Sunday a person suffering from a gunshot wound died in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood in Atlanta

Atlanta Police Department officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to 1657 Lakewood Avenue. 

Officers found a man with a wound, who was later pronounced dead on-scene.  

Homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.  

