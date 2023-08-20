Bystander shot during argument at gas station on Lakewood Avenue

A 36-year-old woman was shot shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at a gas station at 1683 Lakewood Ave. SE.

According to Atlanta police, the woman was the "bystander of a verbal dispute" between two unknown people that escalated into gunfire.

The victim was alert and breathing when she was transported to a local hospital. Her exact condition is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation. It is unknown if any arrests have been made.

MAP OF THE AREA