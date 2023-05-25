Traffic flowing once again on GA-400 after downed tree causes delays

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Rapid Emergency Roadside Assistance

UPDATE: Traffic is moving on all lanes of GA-400 south in Sandy Springs.

A large tree has fallen across southbound lanes of GA 400 just past Northridge Road causing traffic delays, according to Sandy Springs Police.

GA 400 is down to one lane as the tree is blocking the other three.

Crews are working to clear the tree from the roadway.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 News for updates.