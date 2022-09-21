Lanes closed near vehicle fire on I-285 south, officials say

article

Lanes on Interstate 285 South are shut down south of the entrance ramp from Langford Parkway while crews try to clear a vehicle that was on fire.

A Georgia Department of Transportation traffic camera showed the vehicle and first responders in the right-most lanes near the shoulder. The camera showed traffic was stopped until around 9:50 a.m. when some lanes opened.

Officials estimated in could take until 12:45 p.m. to fully re-open the interstate.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest on injuries.

A Georgia Department of Transportation traffic camera showed Interstate 285 South lanes re-open south of the entrance ramp from Langford Parkway while crews try to clear a vehicle that was on fire.

There are delays on I-285 as far north as Interstate 20. Consider using Interstate 20 and the Downtown Connector as an alternate route when driving toward the airport.