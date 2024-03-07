Laken Riley Act: Immigration bill named for murdered student passed by House

article

In a significant move today, the United States House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved H.R. 7511, known as the Laken Riley Act, aimed at equipping Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and state governments with enhanced tools to combat "illegal alien" crime. The bipartisan bill secured a decisive victory with a vote of 251-170, as 37 Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the legislation.

The bill is named after the 22-year-old Athens University nursing student who was killed on the University of Georgia campus while jogging.

During the debate on the House floor, Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), the bill's author, urged his colleagues to endorse the measure. He emphasized the necessity of standing against the perceived lawlessness resulting from President Biden's border policies and called for continued efforts in safeguarding the interests of the American people. Collins represents the district that includes Athens.

The Laken Riley Act focuses on three key provisions:

Condemnation of Border Policies: The legislation denounces President Joe Biden's border policies, including the controversial "catch and release" practice. It calls for the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

Amendment to Federal Law: The bill proposes an amendment to federal law requiring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to issue detainers and take custody of illegal aliens involved in theft-related crimes, such as shoplifting, as defined by state and local law.

Empowering State Attorneys General: The act grants state Attorneys General the authority to file lawsuits against the Secretary of Homeland Security for injunctive relief. This option becomes available when immigration actions, such as parole, violation of detention requirements, or policy failures, harm a state or its citizens.

The Laken Riley Act directly addresses a federal policy gap highlighted by the tragic murder of Laken Riley, according to its supporters. The accused assailant, Jose Ibarra, had been cited for shoplifting by the Athens Police Department prior to the incident. The bill contends that if local law enforcement had notified ICE, and ICE had issued a detainer and taken him into custody, Laken Riley might still be alive.

The bill will now go to the U.S. Senate for approval.

