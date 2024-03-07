Brother of Laken Riley murder suspect has ties to Venezuela crime gang, prosecutors say

article

The brother of the man accused of murdering nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia's campus will be back in federal court on Thursday - a day after prosecutors accused him of being connected with a violent foreign crime organization.

Diego Ibarra, a 29-year-old Venezuela national, was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with green card fraud. Officials say he was taken into custody because he matched the description of a person of interest in Riley's murder. His 26-year-old brother would eventually be arrested for her death.

Federal prosecutors believe that Diego Ibarra may have ties to Tren de Argua, an organized crime gang based in Venezuela.

Diego Ibarra (United States Attorney’s OfficeMiddle District of Georgia)

In a filing by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia supporting holding Ibarra without bail, officials pointed to a series of tattoos that Ibarra had that suggest he was a member of the group.

According to authorities, Ibarra has a five-pointed crown on the left side of his neck and five-pointed stars on the right side, which they say are two tattoos commonly found on TdA members.

Diego Ibarra (United States Attorney’s OfficeMiddle District of Georgia)

The filing points out posts on social media accounts allegedly used by Ibarra showing him flashing a hand sign associated with TdA and wearing Chicago Bulls basketball attire, which is also connected with the gang.

Officials also pointed to multiple photos that appeared to show Ibarra with a firearm.

Diego Ibarra's previous arrests in Athens

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the elder Ibarra had been arrested three times in Athens. The first was in September for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license. The following month, he was charged with theft by shoplifting. In December, he was arrested for failure to appear for a fingerprintable offense.

The University of Georgia confirmed Diego Ibarra also used the faulty green card to gain temporary employment at the school as a dishwasher in the Bolton Dining Hall on campus. He was hired on Feb. 6, 2024.

"He subsequently failed to submit further documentation required to keep the job and was never paid by the University," a spokesperson for the university said. "He has been fired."

MORE: ICE says Georgia murder suspect's brother was previously arrested, but detainers were ignored

Ibarra's first court appearance was on Monday. He did not enter a plea at that time.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

What we know about Laken Riley's murder

Riley's body was found by police in a wooded area near Lake Herrick and UGA's intramural fields hours after her friend reported her missing.

According to the warrants, Riley was killed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 22. The warrants say Ibarra "physically" prevented Riley from making or completing a 911 call and used an "object" to cause great bodily harm, "disfiguring her skull." The warrants also indicate he dragged her from the intramural fields to a secluded area and concealed her death.

It remains unknown why Riley was killed. Investigators say she and Ibarra did not know each other, and University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark called the killing a crime of opportunity.

Who is Jose Ibarra?

The man accused of killing Riley, Jose Antonio Ibarra, was arrested for illegal entry in September 2022 near El Paso, Texas, amid an unprecedented surge in migration and released to pursue his case in immigration court. At the time, the Border Patrol was releasing migrants with orders to appear at an immigration office, not even scheduling court appearances. That practice, which added years to how long it takes to resolve an immigration case, largely ceased in February 2023.

It is unclear if Ibarra, 26, followed those instructions or applied for asylum. Federal officials say he was arrested by New York police in August for child endangerment and released, though New York officials said Sunday they had no record of the arrest.

Iberra was living in Athens when Riley was killed last week. His attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

Ibarra's arrest has thrust the brutal slaying to the forefront of the U.S. debate over immigration , a top issue in the 2024 presidential campaign.

He remains in custody and is not seeking a bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.