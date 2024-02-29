Trump evokes memory of Laken Riley in immigration debate, criticizes Biden's policies

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump were both at the Southern Border in Texas on Thursday.

During his remarks in Eagles Pass, Trump took a moment to address how the immigration crisis has deeply impacted the people of Georgia.

Trump makes remarks on Laken Riley

Trump took a moment to speak about 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was found beaten to death a week ago on the campus of the University of Georgia. Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan who was in the U.S. illegally, was charge with her murder.

Laken Riley

What he is doing is just unbelievable. Joe Biden will never say Laken Riley's name, but we will say it and we will remember it. We're not going to forget her. It's been just a horrible story that we've had to live with for the last few days," the former president said.

Trump said he spoke with the Augusta University student’s family.

"I spoke to her parents yesterday. They're incredible people. They're devastated beyond, beyond belief. But she was beautiful, just so beautiful in so many ways and brutally assaulted, horrifically beaten, kidnaped, and savagely murdered. The monster, the charge, charged in the death is an illegal alien migrant who was led into our country and released into our communities by Crooked Joe Biden," he said.

Trump, Biden address immigration crisis at Southern Border

Trump also met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and U.S. Border Patrol officials.

The migrant surge and illegal immigration are becoming major focal points in the 2024 presidential election.

"It's a beautiful day but a very dangerous border, we're going to take care of it," Trump said.

Biden urges Trump to join him in solving immigration crisis

About 325 miles southeast of Trump, Biden was discussing how Republicans in Congress blocked a bipartisan deal to secure the border.

"Here’s what I would say to Mr. Trump," Biden said. "Instead of playing politics with the issue, join me, or I’ll join you in telling the Congress to pass this bill. You know and I know it’s the toughest, most efficient, most effective border security bill this country’s ever seen."

More than 7 million people have come to the U.S. under the Biden administration, smashing records.

The president walked along the Rio Grande and received a lengthy briefing from Homeland Security officials, who spoke bluntly about what they needed to do their jobs effectively — in short, more money to hire more officers along the border and for use across the asylum process to help clear out massive backlogs.

"I want the American people to know what we’re trying to get done," Biden said. "We can’t afford not to do this."

Biden’s statement on Laken Riley murder

The Biden Administration released a statement on Monday about Riley’s murder.

It reads:

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Laken Hope Riley. People should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty. Given this is an active case, we would have to refer you to state law enforcement and ICE."

President Biden said the country's laws and resources "haven’t kept up with our immigration system."

"It’s broken, and our politics has failed to fix it," the president said. "To my Republican friends on the hill: Doing nothing is not an option. Compromise is part of the process."

The Associated Press and FOX 5 News contributed to this report. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.