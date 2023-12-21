Man killed in small plane crash at Lake Lanier Islands Resort

A man is dead after a single-engine plane crashed inside Lake Lanier Islands Resort on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. in a parking lot along Lanier Islands Parkway near Pine Cone Drive.

Howard Lee Joe, 60, of Dunwoody, was aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The plane had taken off about 15 minutes earlier from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to FlightAware.com.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating the crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.