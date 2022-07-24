Lake Lanier boat fire leaves 2 individuals injured, officials say

Hall County Fire Rescue officials reported that a boat caught fire on Lake Lanier that left two people injured.

Officials say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier.

"Commercial Fire at Lanier Islands Parkway Marine 1 was able to extinguish the bulk of the fire around 1:00pm, using a floating pump, allowing the boat to be brought closer to shore," authorities said.

Three people were able to jump into the water to escape the fire, but two individuals were taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton by EMS for treatments to burns and contusions.

The identities of the three individuals has not been released.

At this time, officials have not provided a cause of incident and an investigation is underway.