Suspect arrested after nearly 12-hour long standoff with SWAT Team in LaGrange

LaGrange High School was on lockdown for several hours Tuesday as police engaged in a standoff with a suspect located about a mile away.

The situation unfolded when LaGrange Police, attempting to serve a warrant early Thursday morning, were led to a residence on the 900 block of Norwood Drive on the city's north side.

"We located his car on the cameras before it led us to this location where he resides," said LaGrange Police Chief Garrett Fiveash.

The standoff began at approximately 4 a.m. and lasted about 12 hours, during which, authorities discovered a 12-gauge shotgun inside the home.

According to the Fiveash, crisis negotiators remained in contact with the suspect for the majority of the day. The suspect, initially reported to be highly intoxicated and emotional, moved from room to room with a towel around his face as police utilized chemical munitions in an unsuccessful attempt to get him to surrender.

Eventually, a fully armored vehicle from an assisting agency got into the house and ended the standoff. FOX 5 Atlanta was the only local news organization at the scene as everything unfolded.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was transported to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center.

After the suspect is discharged from the hospital, he is expected to be booked directly into the Troup County Jail.