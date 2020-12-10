LaGrange police's 'Quarantine Quartet' remixes Christmas songs into music emphasizing safety

Sgt. Robert Kirby is at it again. The LaGrange police officer went viral this summer with his "Quarantine Quartet" videos.

Now, he's back to spread some cheer and encourage safety during the holiday season.

He remixed “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” into “We Wish You Would Keep Your Car Locked," singing "and please never leave [your car] running or kiss it goodbye."

Social media fell in love with Sgt. Kirby's multi-tracked harmonies.

Kirby said he started recording the videos as a way to deal with the stress of his job.

Quarantine quartet: LaGrange Police sergeant spreading smiles amid COVID-19 pandemic with musical talent

“I generally see people at their worst, but music gives me an escape,” Kirby told FOX 5’s Emilie Ikeda. “I can come home and kind of get my head into a song.”

The LaGrange Police Department shared Sgt. Kirby's latest video on Facebook, where it has already racked up more than 7,000 shares.