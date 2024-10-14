LaGrange police lieutenant arrested for elderly exploitation and theft

article

A lieutenant from the LaGrange Police Department has been arrested in connection with a case of theft and exploitation involving an elderly victim, announced by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation over the weekend.

Joshua Clower, 43, faces charges of theft by taking, theft by conversion, and exploitation of an elderly person over the age of 65.

On June 25, the LaGrange Police Department requested the GBI's assistance to investigate allegations that Clower was involved in theft.

Investigators accuse Lt. Clower of stealing more than $7,000 from an elderly citizen's checking account and using the funds for personal expenses.

Following his arrest, Clower was booked into the Troup County Jail.

The GBI asks anyone with information about this case to contact the regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), or online at the GBI's website.