LaGrange hosting Ride for Mayor Willie T. and Car Show to honor mayor who died recently

LaGrange is set to host the Ride for Mayor Willie T. and Car Show event on April 13 at the Sweetland Amphitheatre on Smith Street in honor of the mayor who recently passed away.

The day will kick off with a car show starting at 10 a.m. and wrapping up at noon, followed by a brief awards ceremony. After the ceremony, all vehicles are invited to join the Ride for Mayor Willie T. processional to Antioch, the late Mayor Willie T. Edmondson’s hometown.

Mayor Pro Tem Quay Boddie initiated this event to honor the memory of Mayor Willie T. Edmondson, expressing, "Mayor Edmondson was a mentor to me, and I always looked up to him. I know he had a love for cars, and I thought this was a good way to bring the community together, keep his legacy alive, and raise money for his scholarship fund."

The event is organized by the City of LaGrange and aims to support the Mayor Willie T. Edmondson Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The public is welcome to attend the car show at no cost. However, those interested in participating in the car show itself are subject to a $25 fee. For further details on participation, individuals can reach out to Mayor Pro Tem Quay Boddie at qboddie@lagrangega.org.