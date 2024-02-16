LaGrange Mayor Willie T. Edmondson has died

article

The City of LaGrange has announced the death of Mayor Willie T. Edmondson.

According to LaGrange Daily News, Edmondson was the first Black mayor in the history of the city. He took office on March 27, 2023.

Edmondson served as a councilman for LaGrange for 24 years before being elected mayor.

The mayor had been hospitalized since last week, according to LaGrange Daily News.

The city posted the following statement on Facebook:

"The City of LaGrange is deeply saddened to announce this morning we lost our Mayor Willie T. Edmondson. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and we are supporting them in any way we can during this time. We ask the community to join us in keeping the family in your thoughts and prayers."