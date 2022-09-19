LaGrange father charged with kidnapping

A LaGrange father is facing a kidnapping charge after a woman claims the man would not let her out of his car.

The incident started in Fulton County and ended in Coweta County on I-85.

Coweta County deputies say they pulled over Darrick Durrett’s car on I-85, after a desperate call to 911 from a woman passenger saying she was being held against her will.

Deputies say when they walked up to the car they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Inside the car, they say they made another discovery. Six children in the backseat between the ages of 4 and 9-years-old. None of them were wearing seatbelts.

Darrick Durrett (Coweta County Sheriff's Office).

Deputies say Durrett told them they were his children and he had just gotten them back from the Department of Family and Children Services.

Deputies charged the 31-year-old with kidnapping, driving on a suspended license and child restraint violations.