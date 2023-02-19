Sunday shooting suspect arrested, LaGrange police say

LaGrange Police are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police said they made an arrest in the case.

Carey Parker was identified as the hospitalized victim. He told police he was shot on Auburn Avenue and knew the suspect Antonio Dunlap.

Parker told police it began as a verbal altercation and turned physical before snowballing into a shooting.

The victim took a bullet to his left thigh, which ended up not being a life-threatening injury.

Dunlap was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 to remain anonymous.

This investigation remains ongoing.