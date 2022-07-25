Police: Missing 8-year-old New York girl could be in metro Atlanta area

article

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing 8-year-old New York girl who may be in the metro Atlanta area.

Officials say Kushiyah Yehudah disappeared two years ago from her home in Cohoes, New York on June 23, 2020. She was just 6 years old.

Investigators believed Yehudah to be with her non-custodial mother. However, when her mom was found and arrested, the girl was nowhere to be found.

Police now believe Yehudah could be in Austell, Georgia or somewhere nearby in Cobb County.

When she was reported missing, Yehudah was 4-feet-6-inches tall and weighed 75 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where Kushiyah Yehudah could be, call the Austell Police Department at 1-770-944-4331 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.