Kroger limiting number of customers allowed in store

Kroger is making more changes to follow the rules of social distancing.

It is now limiting the number of customers allowed in the store. They will only allow customers to 50% of building code capacity.

Learn more about the coronavirus outbreak in Georgia

Kroger's Atlanta division, which includes Georgia, eastern Alabama and South Carolina, has also completed the installation of plexiglass barriers at registers in all stores. They've also hired more than 3,166 associates.

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

“We are continuing to hire new associates to ensure customers will have access to the food and supplies they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to provide job opportunities to those individuals who have lost jobs in hard-hit industries, said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Many of these new associates are being deployed in service areas such as Grocery Pick-Up, which will give more customers access to this high-demand service.”

Additionally, Kroger is offering free pick-up nationwide.

RESOURCES:

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts