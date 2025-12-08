Arrest in 2023 killing of Army vet brings relief to mother: 'He can’t harm anyone else'

The Brief APD Most Wanted suspect Kmauri Burnett was arrested in Minnesota in the 2023 killing of Army veteran Korri Jackson. Burnett is tied to two other deadly shootings as investigators continue searching for third suspect Rodreiko Russell. Jackson’s mother says the latest arrest brings relief, adding "He can’t harm anyone else."



Another man is behind bars in the 2023 murder of Army veteran Korri Jackson, after officers arrested Kmauri Burnett in Minnesota. Burnett, who was on the Atlanta Police Department's Most Wanted list, is the second person charged in the case.

What they're saying:

The victim’s mother, Kalena Davis, is gratified another suspect is off the streets.

"I’m a lot better than I was two years ago, a lot better than I was a year ago," Davis said.

Davis says life has been difficult since her son was murdered more than two-and-a-half years ago. "That got better as the years progressed," she said.

Davis has found ways to be grateful, despite her pain. "I learned to be thankful for the 26 years that I had with him," Davis said.

What we know:

Her son, Korri Jackson, was shot and killed in April 2023. He was taking a nap in his work van between two jobs. He was parked outside his girlfriend’s townhome on Main Street in northwest Atlanta when someone walked up, then shot and killed him. Korri’s murder still leaves Davis shaken, "absolutely."

Korri was a veteran of the Army and the National Guard. He worked as a sales representative during the day. On Friday, police in Duluth, Minnesota arrested a man on APD’s Most Wanted List. They busted Kmauri Burnett on unrelated drug charges. Police there say they found him with three guns and fentanyl. "He can’t harm anyone else," Davis said.

The backstory:

Burnett is the second man now behind bars in the deadly shooting of Korri Jackson. Back in April 2024, police arrested John’Kevious Anderson and charged him with murder. "Getting him off the street created a safe space for others," Davis said.

Burnett is wanted in two other deadly shootings. Officials say another man was with Burnett, Anderson, and Russell the night of Korri Jackson’s murder. Warrants identify him as Jalen Curtis. Court documents accuse one of Curtis’s partners of shooting him during that crime, then dropping him off at a nearby apartment complex, where he died.

Burnett is also wanted for a deadly shooting at a hookah bar on Luckie Street in 2021.

What's next:

APD is now looking for a third suspect. Rodreiko Russell, also on the most wanted list, is still on the run. "The last one could be anywhere, even still here. So, it worries me some," Davis said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said when Burnett will be extradited to Atlanta or how quickly he could face charges in Fulton County.

What you can do:

Anyone with details on the whereabouts of Russell or any new information on the crime is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department.