Atlanta's Most Wanted: 2 suspects still on the run in 2023 murder of Army veteran

April will mark two years since an Army veteran was murdered in northwest Atlanta while he slept in his vehicle.

Korri Jackson’s family is still searching for justice because, so far, Atlanta Police officers have only arrested one suspect with two more still out there. Both of those suspects are on APD’s Most Wanted List.

What happened to Korri Jackson?

What we know:

Investigators say Korri was killed on Main Street in northwest Atlanta as several people tried to steal his work van in April 2023.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Korri Jackson

Korri’s family says he was taking a nap between two jobs outside his girlfriend’s townhome when multiple people walked up, then shot and killed him.

In the months after the crime, Atlanta Police arrested John’kevious Anderson and charged him with murder.

John’kevious Anderson (Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

According to a Grand Jury indictment, Anderson did not work alone.

Atlanta Police are trying to track down two other suspects, Kmauri Burnett and Rodreiko Russell.

Atlanta's Most Wanted: Kmauri Burnett, Rodreiko Russell (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The grand jury indicted Russell and Burnett on murder charges and both are on APD’s Most Wanted List.

Warrants say another man identified as Jalen Curtis was with the group when Korri was killed. The documents show Curtis was shot during the crime by one of his alleged partners and then dropped off at a nearby apartment complex where he died.

Burnett is also wanted for a 2021 deadly shooting at a hookah bar.

What they're saying:

"Memories are forever," said Aaron Jackson, Korri’s grandfather.

Aaron’s gallery wall is filled with family memories, many of those photos include Korri.

Aaron Jackson, Korri Jackson's grandfather, speaks to FOX 5 Atlanta.

"We have always been a close-knit family, but it's been hard because of justice," he said. "I'm not mad or bitter, but I just want justice."

Aaron has been left heartbroken since the shooting.

"What they were doing was wrong. Why did they have to shoot my baby?" he said. "Korri was one-of-a-kind."

Aaron is hopeful the police will make their arrests.

"I really thought that they would be apprehended because they got so much information on them," he said.

What you can do:

If you know where either man is, you are asked to call Atlanta Police or CrimeStoppers.

There is a $2,000 reward for each arrest.