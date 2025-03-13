Killer Mike's Run The Jewels introducing new drink line before tour

article

The Brief Run the Jewels debuts Juice Runners with mezcal Paloma REMIX. Juice Runners joins Wu-Tang’s final tour, stopping in Atlanta on June 11. More drinks coming in 2025, including rum punch and a zero-proof cocktail.



Grammy-winning hip-hop duo Run the Jewels is expanding its brand with a new line of drinks, Juice Runners, which debuted this week with its first release, Paloma REMIX.

Run the Jewels, made up of Brooklyn rapper-producer El-P and Atlanta’s own Killer Mike, has entered the ready-to-drink beverage market with a mezcal Paloma, crafted with traditionally distilled mezcal from El Tinieblo Ranch in Tamaulipas, Mexico. The drink boasts organic juices, no artificial flavors or colors, and a 5.9% ABV, earning a 93-point rating from Wine Enthusiast.

RELATED: Iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan bringing final tour to Atlanta on June 11

This summer, Juice Runners will hit the road as Run the Jewels joins Wu-Tang Clan’s final stadium tour, hosting activations, pop-ups, and surprise events at select stops, including Atlanta on June 11. The brand recently launched in Whole Foods and plans to expand in 2025 with:

Sea Legs, a pineapple-rum punch featuring Doctor Bird Jamaican rum

A collector’s rum, created in partnership with top distillers from St. Lucia and spirits expert Fred Minnick

A zero-proof adaptogenic cocktail with functional ingredients

Fans can catch Run the Jewels and Juice Runners on the road this summer as the duo celebrates its latest venture in both music and mixology.