Iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan bringing final tour to Atlanta on June 11

article

Wu-Tang Clan, the world’s most iconic hip-hop group, has announced their final tour, "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber."

Produced by AEG, the 27-date tour will kick off on June 6 in Baltimore, Maryland, and wrap up on July 18 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with stops in major cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Boston, and more. The tour will be supported by hip-hop duo Run the Jewels.

What we know:

Here's what we know about the tour:

The final tour, "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber," marks the group's last global journey together.

The tour will feature performances of deep cuts, never-before-heard songs, and major hits from Wu-Tang Clan’s extensive catalog, including tracks from their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and the Grammy-nominated Wu-Tang Forever .

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 28 on Ticketmaster.com , with no pre-sales. Fans can join the Wu queue online 30 minutes before the on-sale.

The VIP experience includes premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and the unique opportunity to see the Wu-Tang Clan Time Capsule up close.

An exclusive live EP, recorded during the 2023 NY State of Mind Tour at Climate Pledge Arena, will be available Monday on Amazon Music, with a physical vinyl release limited to 1,500 units.

Timeline:

Here is information about when the tour kicks off and when it ends.

June 6: Tour kicks off in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena.

June 7–July 17: The tour travels through cities including Raleigh, Tampa, Atlanta (State Farm Arena on June 11), Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Tulsa, Phoenix, Ontario, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Greenwood Village, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Boston, Laval, Toronto, New York (Madison Square Garden), and Newark. The tour travels through cities including Raleigh, Tampa, Atlanta (State Farm Arena on June 11), Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Tulsa, Phoenix, Ontario, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Greenwood Village, Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Boston, Laval, Toronto, New York (Madison Square Garden), and Newark. Click here for complete schedule.

July 18: Tour concludes in Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center.

With over 30 years in the music industry and worldwide album sales exceeding 40 million, Wu-Tang Clan’s final tour promises to be a historic event, celebrating decades of groundbreaking hip-hop innovation and cultural impact. Meanwhile, Run the Jewels, known for their dynamic style and critical acclaim, add further excitement to this farewell tour.