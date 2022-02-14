Kennesaw computer store robbed with masked man armed with crowbar

Kennesaw police are looking for a burglar who stole thousands of dollars in computer equipment.

Investigators said someone smashed a window of the Computers R Us to get inside last week.

Surveillance videos show the crook going through the store with a pillow case and a crowbar.

In less than two minutes, investigators said he stole computers and cell phones.

Police said while the thief was wearing a ski mask to hide his identity, he got into a unique vehicle when he ran out of the store.

"It's a Dodge model that's not made anymore. It's a Dodge Magnum. It had blue headlights and blue license plate lights, which are both illegal," Officer David Buchanan, Kennesaw Police Department.

Police believe someone else was driving the car.

Anyone who knows the owner of that vehicle, give Kennesaw police a call.

