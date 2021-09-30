Kemp, health officials to give update on Georgia's COVID-19 fight

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is scheduled to give an update on the state's fight against COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The governor will be joined by Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey at the state Capitol at 11 a.m. to discuss the most recent news related to the virus

As of Thursday morning, the Georgia Department of Public Health reports over 1.2 million Georgians have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2019. A total of 22,354 people have died from the virus and health officials say there are another 3,500 probable deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases of the virus is slightly more than 2,700.

The state has administered over 10.4 million vaccines. Over 5.6 million Georgians - or 54% of the population - have at least one dose of COVID-19, while 47% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. These numbers are below the national average of 65% of the population with at least one dose and 56% fully vaccinated.

Georgia's hospitals are still struggling with the added strain of COVID-19 patients. Health officials report 85% of the state's inpatient beds are being used and over 90% of Georgia's hospitals' ICU beds are in use.

